Driver disqualified for driving without a licence and providing false details in Peterborough

A disqualified driver who gave officers false details has been banned for a further three years.

Ardet Bushataj, 33, was stopped by traffic officers in Carr Road, Eastgate on the evening of June 8, after checks revealed the name on the insurance was different to the registered keeper of the vehicle.

He gave false details at the scene and said he did not have a driving licence, but his real details were discovered in custody.

Bushataj, of North Bank Road, Walthamstow, London, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last Monday (June 9), where he had three years added onto the remaining two months of his driving ban, after admitting driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

He must also complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay a £120 fine.

Sergeant Ian Leeson, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Bushataj tried to avoid being caught by giving false details, however it only delayed the inevitable of his name and disqualification being revealed.”