Driver charged with dangerous driving after collision on Peterborough road

The driver was charged for possessing a knife in a public place.

By Ben Jones
Monday, 26th September 2022, 2:58 pm
Nigel Bird was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife and dangerous driving.
A driver has been charged with possession of a knife or blade in public, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis after a crash close to Eye on Saturday (September 24).

The crash occurred on the A47 at just before 4:30pm and involved a Peugeot 308 and a Ford Focus. Nobody was injured in the incident but the road was closed for a couple of hours and traffic was diverted via Thorney Road due to the amount of debris on the road.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.21pm on Saturday with reports of a collision on the A47 near Eye.

“Officers attended the scene of the collision, which involved a Peugeot 308 and a Ford Focus.

“No injuries were reported, but there was a significant amount of debris on the road.

“Nigel Bird, 41, of Headlands Way, Whittlesey, was arrested and later charged with possession of a knife or blade in public, dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He will appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday.”