Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in collision with BMW at Ramsey
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision near Ramsey Forty Foot.
Officers were called to Forty Foot Bank, near to the Benwick Road junction, at about 5.30pm yesterday (8 January) after a grey BMW X1 travelling east collided with a red Motor Morini X-Cape 650 motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, from the Ramsey area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 50s, from the Chatteris area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A police spokesperson said he has been bailed until 27 March.
Anyone with information or has dashcam footage should report it to Cambridgeshire Police through the force website using reference 35/1729/24.
Anyone without internet access should call 101.