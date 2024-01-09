News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in collision with BMW at Ramsey

Biker, aged in his 20s, died at the scene of collision on Monday afternoon
By Stephen Briggs
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:28 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a collision near Ramsey Forty Foot.

Officers were called to Forty Foot Bank, near to the Benwick Road junction, at about 5.30pm yesterday (8 January) after a grey BMW X1 travelling east collided with a red Motor Morini X-Cape 650 motorbike travelling in the opposite direction.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, from the Ramsey area, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Popular
The incident happened onForty Foot Bank, near to the Benwick Road junctionThe incident happened onForty Foot Bank, near to the Benwick Road junction
The incident happened onForty Foot Bank, near to the Benwick Road junction

A man in his 50s, from the Chatteris area, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A police spokesperson said he has been bailed until 27 March.

Anyone with information or has dashcam footage should report it to Cambridgeshire Police through the force website using reference 35/1729/24.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.