Drink driving and polluting rivers - sentences at Peterborough Magistrates' Court revealed

May 4
Juris Jaunzems (20) of Michael Street, Mansfield
Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply to another
Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145
Luke Robinson (36) of Chestnut Terrace, Sutton Bridge
Guilty plea to drink driving (125ugs in 100ml of breath)
Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for two years. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years
Anglian Water
Guilty plea to causing poisonous, noxious or polluting matter into inland freshwaters, namely the Pig Water Drain at Yaxley
Fined £18,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £10,957.80
May 6
Jack Wickham (28) of Haigh Moor Way, Castleford
Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour
Fined £500, compensation £100, victim surcharge £50, costs £105
Lucy Denton (46) of Victoria Road, Wisbech
Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)
Admits breach of conditional discharge
Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
May 10
Katie Shone (26) of Seafield Road, Leverington
Found guilty of drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £400. Disqualified from driving for 36 months
Vaidas Skeiveris (47) of Wellington Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (128ugs in 100ml of breath)
jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 64 months
Simon Nash (40) of Middlefield Road, Sawtry
Guilty plea to harassment
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Restraining order for two years. Compensation £300, victim surcharge £128, costs £300