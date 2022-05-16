Drink driving and polluting rivers - sentences at Peterborough Magistrates' Court revealed

May 4

Juris Jaunzems (20) of Michael Street, Mansfield

Guilty plea to possession of class B drugs (cannabis) with intent to supply to another

Sentencing results at Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Jailed for six months, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 180 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £145

Luke Robinson (36) of Chestnut Terrace, Sutton Bridge

Guilty plea to drink driving (125ugs in 100ml of breath)

Jailed for 14 weeks, suspended for two years. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for three years

Anglian Water

Guilty plea to causing poisonous, noxious or polluting matter into inland freshwaters, namely the Pig Water Drain at Yaxley

Fined £18,000, victim surcharge £170, costs £10,957.80

May 6

Jack Wickham (28) of Haigh Moor Way, Castleford

Guilty plea to using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour

Fined £500, compensation £100, victim surcharge £50, costs £105

Lucy Denton (46) of Victoria Road, Wisbech

Guilty plea to possession of class A drugs (diamorphine)

Admits breach of conditional discharge

Fined £40, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

May 10

Katie Shone (26) of Seafield Road, Leverington

Found guilty of drink driving (78ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £500, victim surcharge £50, costs £400. Disqualified from driving for 36 months

Vaidas Skeiveris (47) of Wellington Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (128ugs in 100ml of breath)

jailed for 16 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 64 months

Simon Nash (40) of Middlefield Road, Sawtry

Guilty plea to harassment