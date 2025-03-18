Drink driver who crashed into ditch near Whittlesey banned from the roads

Veronika Lukoseviciute had to be helped out of her car following the crash

A drink driver who was helped out of a ditch after crashing near Whittlesey has been banned from driving for three years.

Veronika Lukoseviciute, 30, was driving a Ford Mondeo on the evening of 9 February when she was involved in a collision with another car in Wisbech Road, in Coates.

Lukoseviciute was helped out of her car, which had ended up in a ditch, by a passer-by who called police to report the collision.

The Ford Mondeo stuck in the ditch

Officers arrested her after she completed a roadside breath test and blew almost five times the legal limit.

After being taken to hospital to be checked over, Lukoseviciute provided an evidential breath sample in custody of 105 – three times the limit of 35 – and was charged with drink driving and driving without insurance, both of which she admitted in court.

Lukoseviciute, of Ramnoth Road, Wisbech, appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (17 March) where she was sentenced to 14 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified from driving for three years.

PC Simon Coe, who investigated, said: “Before being arrested, Lukoseviciute claimed she had only had one glass of wine, however she was found to be considerably over the legal limit.

“Thankfully no one was injured as a result of this collision on a busy road, but it could have been a very different matter.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.