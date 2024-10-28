Drink driver spotted swerving across Peterborough road banned from driving for THREE years
A drink driver who was driving “erratically” in Peterborough was stopped and arrested thanks to a call from a member of the public.
Fardin Mayeli, 35, was stopped by officers in Gravel Walk, Rivergate, on 22 September, after a member of the public reported him swerving in his silver Ford S-Max Titan and driving erratically.
Mayeli, of Fengate, Peterborough, was initially arrested for drink driving due to failing a breath test, but later charged with failure to provide a specimen for analysis in custody.
He was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year, and handed a three-year driving disqualification at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court last week after admitting the charge, together with driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
PC Mierzejewska, who investigated, said Mayeli’s actions could have left himself – and other road users.
They said: “Thanks to the person who rang to report their concerns about Mayeli, we were able to quickly stop him before he could cause any harm to himself or other road users.
“Driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol is extremely dangerous, and I urge anyone who plans to have a drink to arrange alternative transport.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence.