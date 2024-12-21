Drink driver from Wisbech disqualified after clipping curb in front of off-duty police officer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police officer had to call for back-up due to the driver’s ‘irate’ behaviour

A drink driver from Wisbech has been banned from the roads for two years after police spotted him clipping a curb in the town.

On 9 December, Leszek Glozak, 58, was seen driving erratically in Chapnall Road, Wisbech, by an off-duty officer.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “The officer saw him swerve his car, before he clipped a curb. When he approached Glozak and spoke to him he could smell alcohol on his breath.

“Glozak became irate when he realised who he was. The officer managed to stop him from driving off and called for back-up due to his behaviour.

“When uniformed officers arrived he failed to provide a specimen of breath and was arrested.

“He later provided a reading of 103 at a police station.”

On Monday (16 December) at Peterborough Magistrates' Court Glozak, of Chapnall Road, Wisbech, was disqualified from driving for two years and ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work after admitting drink driving.

The spokesperson added: “The cases come as the force continues its festive crackdown on drink and drug drivers, with a warning that doing so could destroy lives.

“Throughout December, officers are carrying out roadside checks across the county and people are also being reminded of the 24/7 confidential, dedicated hotline to report drink and drug drivers on 0800 032 0845. If someone is in immediate danger, always call 999.”