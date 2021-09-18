Drink driver four and a half times over the limit arrested near Peterborough
A drink driver has been arrested after recording a breath test of four and a half times over the legal limit near Peterborough.
The motorist was driving in Guyhirn on Thursday (September 16) and recorded a breath test score of 157, when police caught up with him following a collision.
This is significantly over the legal breath test limit of 35 in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Also on Thursday night, police attended another collision in Thorney and charged another man with being over the limit and involved in a collision.
This time the driver provided a score of more than double the legal alcohol limit and became the 392nd person to be arrested in Cambridgeshire so far this year for drink driving offences.
Police have urged people to consider the dangers of drink driving and have said that more information can be found on their website here.