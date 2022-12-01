Drink driver found more than three times the limit in Peterborough jailed after resident spotted him drinking in car

A drink driver who was caught behind the wheel at more than three times the legal limit after being spotted drinking in his car has been jailed.

Valentas Nargela, 28, was spotted by officers driving a Mercedes C Class in Ramsey Road and Milk and Water Drove, Peterborough, at just before 9pm on Saturday (26 November).

The vehicle had been reported to police by a member of the public who had seen Nargela buy alcohol from a garage and drink it in the car.

Valentas Nargela was jailed at court

Officers followed the car and witnessed it weaving all over the road, onto the grass verge and crossing the centre line into the oncoming carriageway.

Police forced the car to stop by turning on their blue lights and pulling in front.

Nargela slowed but bumped into the back of the police car.

He was arrested and gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

He was charged the next day (Sunday, 27 November) with drink driving, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

On Monday (28 November) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, Nargela, of Rickwood Close, Mepal, was sentenced to three months in prison and disqualified from driving for four years.

PC Martin Lobley said: “We can’t be everywhere, but this case highlights we could be anywhere and also that we do act on the information reported to us.

“Drink driving is one of the fatal five causes of collisions on our roads and if Nargela wasn’t stopped when he was, the consequences of his actions could have been much worse.

“We would like to praise the member of the public who raised their concerns about Nargela and provided details of the car he was driving.

“This is another great example of how your calls really help. People can help us make the roads safer for everyone by reporting drink or drug drivers.”

