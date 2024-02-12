Drink driver could barely stand after being stopped on A1M at Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was seen dangerously swerving from lane-to-lane on the A1 near Peterborough while more than three times the limit has been banned from driving.

Housam Hashim, 55, was driving his Mercedes CLK200 along the A1 southbound at about 4.45pm on 13 December last year, when members of the public reported him to the police with concerns over the manner of his driving.

Hashim had been seen swerving, driving on the central reservation and grass verge, tailgating other vehicles, and flashing his headlights at other motorists.

Housam Hashim has been banned from the roads after being stopped on the A1 near Peterborough

One driver reported Hashim’s driving was so poor, he had to overtake him in a bid to get as far away from him as possible.

On hearing these reports, traffic cops waited on the Haddon Services flyover overlooking the A1M and spotted Hashim immediately due to his car swerving between lanes one and two.

After stopping Hashim at junction 16 at Stilton, officers smelt alcohol and saw a half-full bottle of wine in the passenger footwell.

Officers had to help Hashim get out of the car as he could barely stand and he blew 125 at the roadside – more than three-and-a-half times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

However, Hashim refused to provide a specimen of breath for analysis while in custody.

Hashim, of Hedge Place Road, Greenhithe, Kent, admitted to failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

He was disqualified from driving for two years and eight months and ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work. PC Dougie McColm from the Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit, said: “Hashim showed a complete disregard for other road users – it was a miracle he didn’t cause a serious collision that evening.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who called in with concerns and I would urge anyone else with such concerns to please do the same. It can literally save lives.”