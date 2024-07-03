Drink driver caught after crashing her car outside supermarket
A drink driver who was more than three times the legal limit has been disqualified from driving for two years after crashing in a shop car park near Peterborough.
Anne Cumbridge, 51, was detained by shop staff and off-duty police officers on the evening of May 9 after reversing her silver Hyundai Amica into another car in the Lincolnshire Co-Op carpark in West End, Whittlesey.
Cumbridge, of Gale Gardens, Whittlesey, then went into the store and bought a bottle of wine and a bottle of vodka.
Police said she then returned to her car and sat on the ground “trying to repair the damage on her bumper before attempting to drive away”.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary went on: “She was stopped by a member of staff from the shop and two off-duty police officers, who called police and waited with her until response officers arrived.
“Cumbridge was arrested after a routine roadside breath test gave a reading of 119, more than three times the legal limit of 35.”
After giving an evidential reading of 99 in custody, she was charged with drink driving and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1, where she was disqualified from driving for two years after admitting the offence.
She is also required to complete a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), a 12-month Mental Health Treatment Requirement (MHTR) and pay a £20 fine.
PC Lee Sustins, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous and puts lives at risk.
“I would like to thank the shop staff and off-duty officers for stopping Cumbridge from driving away before any further harm could be caused.”
The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.
Information about drink driving, the law and the penalties, can be found on the force’s dedicated road safety information webpages.