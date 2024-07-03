Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police say she crashed her car in the Co-op car park, then went inside the store to buy more wine

A drink driver who was more than three times the legal limit has been disqualified from driving for two years after crashing in a shop car park near Peterborough.

Anne Cumbridge, 51, was detained by shop staff and off-duty police officers on the evening of May 9 after reversing her silver Hyundai Amica into another car in the Lincolnshire Co-Op carpark in West End, Whittlesey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cumbridge, of Gale Gardens, Whittlesey, then went into the store and bought a bottle of wine and a bottle of vodka.

Crime news

Police said she then returned to her car and sat on the ground “trying to repair the damage on her bumper before attempting to drive away”.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary went on: “She was stopped by a member of staff from the shop and two off-duty police officers, who called police and waited with her until response officers arrived.

“Cumbridge was arrested after a routine roadside breath test gave a reading of 119, more than three times the legal limit of 35.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After giving an evidential reading of 99 in custody, she was charged with drink driving and appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 1, where she was disqualified from driving for two years after admitting the offence.

She is also required to complete a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), a 12-month Mental Health Treatment Requirement (MHTR) and pay a £20 fine.

PC Lee Sustins, who investigated, said: “Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is incredibly dangerous and puts lives at risk.

“I would like to thank the shop staff and off-duty officers for stopping Cumbridge from driving away before any further harm could be caused.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and provides the public with the chance to provide information about anyone they think may be driving under the influence of drink or drugs.