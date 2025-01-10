Drink driver banned from roads after 'near miss' with off duty police officer on A1M at Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ionut Chitu was twice the drink drive limit when he gave a sample at a police station

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A drink driver has lost his licence after he was caught by an off-duty police officer.

The officer was on his way to start a night shift on the evening of 23 December when he had a near miss with a white Audi A1 on the A1M at Peterborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suspecting the driver was under the influence, the officer followed the vehicle while calling for support from on-duty colleagues.

The near miss happened at Peterborough on the A1M

The driver, Ionut Chitu was pulled over a short while later on the A14 at Milton where he provided a positive roadside breath test of 82 microgrammes, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

In custody he provided an evidential sample of 70.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court, Chitu, 31, of Back Lane, Badwell Ash, Bury St Edmunds, pleaded guilty to drink driving and was disqualified from driving for 18 months. He was also fined £500.

PC Ella Coulson, who investigated, said: “Thanks to one of our off-duty police officers, this man was stopped from putting any more lives at risk with his drink driving and now has 18 months to consider his actions.

“Members of the public can also contact us if they suspect a drink or drug driver, through our 24/7 hotline on 0800 032 0845.”