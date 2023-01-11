A drink driver who crashed into the back of a police car has been banned from the roads.

Firat Gundaz, 36, was caught out after two officers were out on patrol in Chatteris at 7.30pm on 13 December.

The officers stopped their car along the high street and had left the car parked while they spoke to a member of the public when they heard a loud crash.

The damage to the police car, and to Gundaz's car

They turned round to see the driver of a silver Vauxhall Corsa had crashed into the back of their police car.

Officers asked the driver to provide a roadside breath test and in doing so, Gundaz provided a reading of 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath – more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes.

Gundaz, of North Station Close, Ramsey, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and gave a further evidential reading of 111 microgrammes at the police station.

He was subsequently charged and appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (5 January) where he was given a 12-month community order. He was ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and was also disqualified from driving for a total of two years and two months.

PC Scott Clarke, who investigated, said: “It is only by chance that the officers weren’t in the car at the time of this collision on the high street of a busy market town, and what happened was not much worse.

“When Gundaz got behind the wheel after drinking he decided to not only put his own life at risk but the lives of others.

“This case should serve as a reminder of the consequences of drink driving and highlights our commitment to taking those who drive under the influence off the county’s roads.

“The collision Gundaz caused is an example of how things can spiral out of control when you think you are safe to drive. Trust us when we say drink driving is not worth the risk.”

