Drink drive arrest after three-car collision near Peterborough on New Year’s Day

The crash took place along the A15 Glinton bypass on New Year's Day.

The incident happened at just after 4pm on the A15 Glinton bypass.

None of the drivers of the cars suffered serious injuries but as 35-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving. He gave a roadside breath test reading of 110 microgrammes, more than three times the legal limit of 35.

Cambridgeshire Police said: “Hopefully this driver didn’t start 2022 how he means to go on.

“We were called to a collision involving three cars on the A15 Glinton bypass at just after 4pm on New Year’s Day, where we discovered this scene,

“Luckily there were no serious injuries but the driver, a 35-year-old man from Peterborough, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drink driving.

“In a roadside breath test, he gave a reading of 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath - more than three times the legal limit of 35 microgrammes. He’s since been released under investigation while we continue our enquiries.

“Remember, if you know a drink or drug driver you can report them anonymously by calling our 24/7 confidential hotline on 0800 032 0845 If someone is in immediate danger call 999. You could save a life.”

