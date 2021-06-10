Donations to Peterborough charity supporting child crime victims to be doubled - for a short time

Embrace Child Victims of Crime helps up to 3,000 children a year who have been harmed by crimes such as sexual abuse, neglect, and domestic abuse.

The charity, based in Copse Court, Thorpe Wood, also supports families affected by homicide where a parent or close family member has been killed through crime.

Until midday on Tuesday, June 15 the charity has been chosen to take part in the Big Give’s Champions for Children campaign supported by the Childhood Trust.

Every £1 Embrace receives via the campaign weblink will be match-funded meaning £1 becomes £2 and £10 is worth £20 to the charity.

Peterborough City Council is supporting the campaign and is encouraging local residents and businesses to donate if they can to help the charity reach its target.

Council leader Cllr Wayne Fitzgerald said: “Embrace is a fantastic charity that really turns around the lives of children who have been through so much. We wanted to help spread the word and help local people become champions for children who’ve been harmed by crime.”

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace Child Victims of Crime, said: “The Covid restrictions have made it really difficult to fundraise so this campaign is incredibly important because it gives our supporters the chance to double the impact of their donations.

“The funds raised will help families who have been harmed by crime and disadvantaged by the pandemic get practical support to help them rebuild their lives including food or school uniform vouchers to books, toys and educational resources to give the children a better, brighter future. No donation is too small every £1 is very much appreciated.”