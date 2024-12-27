Dogs seized by Cambridgeshire Police as Fenland force tackles hare coursing

By Stephen Briggs
Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 24th Dec 2024, 12:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Truck also confiscated by officers

Police have given a warning that hare coursing in Cambridgeshire will not be tolerated – after seizing dogs and a car.

The action came after the blue Ford was spotted in various locations in the county being involved in hare coursing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Don’t come to Cambridgeshire to hare course - that’s what our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) have to say

The seized dogsThe seized dogs
The seized dogs

“This blue Ford was spotted in Littleport, and then in March, involved in hare coursing and driving across cropped fields

“The vehicle was stopped near Turves, & within were two males, two lurcher dogs, and an array of items - thermal cameras, catapults, ball bearings…

“Both of the males were interviewed, issued with 7 force Community Protection Warnings (CPWs), given dispersal notices and reported to court with forfeiture orders for the dogs. The dogs were seized and taken to Police kennels, and the Ford was seized as well.”

Related topics:DogsPoliceCambridgeshire PoliceCambridgeshireFord
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice