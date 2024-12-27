Dogs seized by Cambridgeshire Police as Fenland force tackles hare coursing
Police have given a warning that hare coursing in Cambridgeshire will not be tolerated – after seizing dogs and a car.
The action came after the blue Ford was spotted in various locations in the county being involved in hare coursing.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Don’t come to Cambridgeshire to hare course - that’s what our Rural Crime Action Team (RCAT) have to say
“This blue Ford was spotted in Littleport, and then in March, involved in hare coursing and driving across cropped fields
“The vehicle was stopped near Turves, & within were two males, two lurcher dogs, and an array of items - thermal cameras, catapults, ball bearings…
“Both of the males were interviewed, issued with 7 force Community Protection Warnings (CPWs), given dispersal notices and reported to court with forfeiture orders for the dogs. The dogs were seized and taken to Police kennels, and the Ford was seized as well.”