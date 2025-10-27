Dog killed in collision with Audi in Stamford
Police are now appealing for witnesses, as they try and identify the driver of the white car. A CCTV image of the vehicle has been released by officers.
A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are appealing for information after a collision on Green Lane in Stamford.
“The incident took place at around 10.25am on Friday, 24 October and saw a white AUDI TT collide with a small, long-haired dog.
“Sadly the dog died at the scene.
“We are trying to identify and locate the driver of the vehicle and are now appealing for any information or dash cam footage from the area that could help us.
“If you think you can help us in any way, please email [email protected] quoting the number 25000624793”