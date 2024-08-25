Dog cruelty on the rise in Cambridgeshire RSPCA say - with nearly 700 incidents reported in a year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nationally, there are 144 cases of dog cruelty every single day.

Cruelty to dogs increased in Cambridgeshire in 2023, shocking figures from the RSPCA shows.

Last year, the RSPCA received 692 reports about cruelty to dogs in the county, compared to 671 in 2022.

Nationally, in 2023, the RSPCA received 52,662 reports about cruelty to dogs - around 144 a day - compared to 48,567 in 2022 - an increase of 8% in just one year.

One of the puppies found abandoned in Cambridgeshire this month

The charity received 42,613 reports on cruelty to dogs in 2020, marking a 23% increase in just four years. In 2021, the number of reports was 44,479 - meaning the figures have been rising year-on-year.

The new figures have been released by the RSPCA as part of its No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal.

“It is heartbreaking that more dogs need our help - we need to make a stand against this and say ‘no more’,” said Chris Sherwood, Chief Executive of the RSPCA. “Dogs are supposed to be man’s best friend, yet more and more dogs are being subjected to cruelty every year. Dogs are the most popular pet in the UK yet also the ones who potentially suffer the most.

“We would love to see, next year, cruelty going down. We know we can’t do this alone - so our purpose is for everyone to work together to create a kinder world for animals. That's why we've launched our summer appeal, because it’s vital that we all take action together to help animals like these dogs.”

Six puppies found abandoned in Cambridgeshire this month

Earlier this month six puppies were left abandoned on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk boarder.

All the dogs were found abandoned in the area of Station Road - between Welney and Ten Mile Bank.

The RSPCA has also been informed that a further adult dog and pup were potentially also rescued from the same area and are now being cared for by a member of the public.

The first puppy was found on Thursday 8 August and two more pups were found on August 9. Another pup was found on Sunday 11 and then on Tuesday 13 August a further two pups were also discovered.

All the pups were kindly rescued by members of the public who took them to vets for treatment - who in turn contacted the RSPCA. The charity is now investigating and the six pups will be cared for by our branches and an animal centre.

The first puppy found was a Jack Russell crossbreed and aged between just eight and 12 weeks old.

The two other puppies found were younger and thought to be only six to seven weeks old - a boy and a girl, who are possibly terrier cross dogs. They are being treated for severe Demodicosis & Pyoderma Mites and are now in the care of the RSPCA West Norfolk Branch - which also took in a further two of the pups who were rescued just a few days later (on August 13) from the same location.

On Sunday August 11 another pup - believed to be a terrier crossbreed was found - she also had mange and had lost almost all of her fur - she is being cared for by RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre and she has been named Chickadee.

How you can help

To donate to the RSPCA’s No Animal Deserves Cruelty summer appeal, go to rspca.org.uk/appeal.

If you suspect an animal is being cruelly treated, you can find out how to report this on the RSPCA’s website. Before contacting the RSPCA to make a report, be sure you have the following information to hand:

Your name, address and telephone number

The date, time and location/address of the incident - you can use what3words for a precise location

A description of the animal's environment and body condition

If known, the name and address of the person involved

Names and addresses of any witnesses

The registration number and description of any vehicle involved.

All reports made to the RSPCA are made in confidence.