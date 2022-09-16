Disqualified drivers and flytippers - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
September 5
Raimonds Rudzitis (47) of Norman Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months
September 6
Leagh Carew (41) of HMP Stocken
Found guilty of criminal damage
Jailed for three months. Compensation of £3,294.73
Steven Jabbar (39) of Robertson Way, Sapley
Guilty plea to depositing domestic and commercial waste on land without the authority of a permit
Fined £2,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £1,815.12
Artur Kozakiewicz (49) of Barley Mews, Leominster
Found guilty of driving with no insurance
Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence
Obiora Ozoakpata (41) of Back Sneddon Street, Paisley
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £520, victim surcharge £52, costs £100. Six points on licence
Anna Kaczmarek (41) of Willonholt, Peterborough
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £520, victim surcharge £52, costs £100. Six points on licence
September 9
Florin Cristea (27) of Dogson ROad, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving while disqualified
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £346, victim surcharge £35. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months