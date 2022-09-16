Disqualified drivers and flytippers - Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed

September 5

Raimonds Rudzitis (47) of Norman Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £128, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for six months

September 6

Leagh Carew (41) of HMP Stocken

Found guilty of criminal damage

Jailed for three months. Compensation of £3,294.73

Steven Jabbar (39) of Robertson Way, Sapley

Guilty plea to depositing domestic and commercial waste on land without the authority of a permit

Fined £2,000, victim surcharge £120, costs £1,815.12

Artur Kozakiewicz (49) of Barley Mews, Leominster

Found guilty of driving with no insurance

Fined £200, victim surcharge £34, costs £200. Six points on licence

Obiora Ozoakpata (41) of Back Sneddon Street, Paisley

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £520, victim surcharge £52, costs £100. Six points on licence

Anna Kaczmarek (41) of Willonholt, Peterborough

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to a driver

Fined £520, victim surcharge £52, costs £100. Six points on licence

September 9

Florin Cristea (27) of Dogson ROad, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving while disqualified

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance