Disqualified driver reached speeds of 120mph in Peterborough as he tried to escape police

A disqualified driver who drove on the wrong side of the road and reached speeds of more than 120mph in Peterborough in a bid to evade justice has been jailed.

Jamie Frost, 45, was seen in his white Range Rover by an off-duty police officer on a dirt road near a building site in Eastrea, near Whittlesey, at about 10.20pm on Saturday, 26 November, last year.

The officer challenged Frost and alerted on-duty officers, but he drove off along the A605 towards Whittlesey.

Frost avoided officers by swerving into a BP filling station and continued towards Peterborough.

Officers followed him onto Frank Perkins and Fletton Parkway, where Frost drove at more than 120mph, tailgating and flashing other motorists out of the way.

Continuing onto the northbound A1, Frost dangerously overtook a lorry and almost caused a collision, before driving at more than 110mph.

He left the A1 at Stibbington and drove towards Wansford along Elton Road at about 90mph.

Frost drove over the narrow River Nene bridge at Wansford at about 60mph and almost crashed at the junction with Yarwell Road.

At the roundabout with the A47, Frost drove westbound along the eastbound carriageway and re-joined the correct side of the road after the crash barriers had finished.

Once again, Frost drove at speeds of about 100mph and would brake suddenly to close the gap to the officers, as if he was going to ram them.

He turned right into Old Oundle Road towards Wittering and the pursuit ended when Frost drove into a dead end in Hillside Gardens and was arrested.

On Wednesday (11 October), at Huntingdon Law Courts, Frost, of Allenby Crescent, New Rossington, Doncaster, South Yorkshire, was jailed for 17 months having been found guilty of dangerous driving.

He was disqualified from driving for four years and ordered to do an extended re-test, but received no separate penalty for driving with no insurance and no licence.

PC Chad Hall said: “Jamie Frost showed no regard for other road users by driving in this incredibly dangerous manner so I am glad he has faced justice.