A disqualified driver was pulled over by police – after officers spotted him falling asleep at the wheel on the A1M.

Officers were on duty in the unmarked lorry when they saw the driver looking tired.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “The driver was seen looking tired by our unmarked HGV.

Police published this picture of the car being pulled over

"The vehicle stopped and found to be a driven by a disqualified driver! With his young child in the back.”