Disqualified driver from Peterborough jailed after ramming police car in bid to escape

Darren Wheeler, 35, was spotted swerving a Citroen C4 in Eastfield Road, Peterborough, on 9 August.

Officers signalled for him to pull over which he did. However, as soon as an officer got out of their vehicle he sped off in the opposite direction.

Police managed to catch up in Star Road but Wheeler put his car into reverse and rammed their vehicle.

Darren Wheeler

He continued to drive erratically, at times into the path of oncoming traffic, and on the pavement. As a result, officers decided to pursue at a distance so not to put the public at further risk.

The tactic paid off as Wheeler saw it as an opportunity to abandon the car and make a run for it. He was quickly arrested in Cavendish Street.

On investigation it was found he was a disqualified from driving.

Wheeler, of Allexton Gardens, Peterborough, answered no comment in interview. However, he has since pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

On Wednesday (29 September) at Peterborough Crown Court, he was jailed for a year and disqualified from driving for a further two years on his release.