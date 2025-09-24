Detectives investigating four serious assaults in Peterborough release CCTV images of man

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with several serious assaults in Peterborough.

At about 4am on 14 August four people were attacked in Broadway and required treatment in hospital for their injuries.

DC Carly Reed said: “I know there were members of the public in the area who witnessed this incident and potentially recorded it on their phones. If this was you, please get in touch with us today.”

Anyone with information or who knows the man in the CCTV image is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting reference 35/69579/25.