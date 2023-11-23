Jaspreet Virdee was jailed for 11-and-a half-years for his role as head of a criminal network distributing large amounts of cocaine.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A jailed drug dealer from Deeping St James, who was part of a criminal network making vast sums selling cocaine in Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire, has been ordered to repay the money he made.

Jaspreet Virdee, 44, formerly of Horsegate, was jailed for 11-and-a half-years in March 2022 for his role as head of a criminal network distributing large amounts of cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was convicted after an investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) established he and two others facilitated the sale of 20kg of the class A drug, using encrypted devices to arrange their drug deals and collecting thousands of pounds at a time.

Jaspreet Virdee and some of the items found by police

Following the initial operation, ERSOU’s Criminal Finances Team (CFT) – a unit of specialist financial investigators - began further enquiries to establish how much Virdee had earned through leading the criminal network.

They found he had made £519,031 and that he had used the funds to live a lavish lifestyle and buy houses and jewellery. Further money was also found in cash and across several bank accounts.

At a Huntingdon Crown Court hearing on Wednesday, the court agreed with the amount and ordered Virdee to pay an initial £178,617 – the amount he is deemed to currently have available – within three months, or face a further two years’ imprisonment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Enquiries will continue in the future to ensure he pays the outstanding amount.

Financial Investigation Manager Jemima Cholmondeley-Smith, from ERSOU’s CFT, said: “This was a lengthy and complex investigation into a man who was responsible for organising the largescale distribution of cocaine across Cambridgeshire and Lincolnshire.

“ERSOU’s financial investigators used their specialist skills and expertise to calculate Virdee’s criminal benefit, identify his assets and ensure an order was made to force him to hand over his ill-gotten gains.