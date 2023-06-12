A pair of drug dealers who ran two drugs “lines” selling cocaine and heroin in Peterborough have been jailed.

Police have welcomed the sentences handed to George Bellamy and Umberto Femminile, saying the drugs found in connection to the pair show the convictions were ‘significant.’

Huntingdon Crown Court heard that Bellamy, 23, was responsible for the “Lucy and Reeko” drugs line while Femminile, 20, ran the “Fran” line.

George Bellamy (left) and Umberto Femminile (right)

Bellamy was arrested at his home in Broadway, Yaxley, on 15 September last year after officers carried out a warrant to search the house.

They found heroin worth £860, as well as cocaine worth £500, £2,290 in cash, a set of scales, clingfilm and five mobile phones.

A further £3,170 in cash was uncovered in a safe.

About the same time, officers were executing a warrant at a house in St Paul’s Road, Peterborough, where they found cocaine worth £340, £210 of heroin and 7.15 kilograms of bulking agent for heroin.

Also at the house was a black Audi linked to Bellamy and paperwork with his name on, including a tenancy agreement.

Phones, SIM cards, cash and other drugs paraphernalia were also found.

Femminile was arrested at the house and evidence found linking his mobile phone to drug dealing.

Bellamy, of Broadway, Yaxley, was jailed for four years and six months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Femminile, of Palace Gardens, Peterborough, was jailed for two years and three months, having pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply, two counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and one count of acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

DC James Campbell said: “The cash, drugs and paraphernalia discovered in these two warrants show how significant these convictions are.