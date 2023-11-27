Police found over £6400 worth of Class A drugs at the home of Ashley Venmore.

A disqualified driver who fraudulently took out insurance policies was later found to have a “significant role” in class A drug dealing in Peterborough.

Ashley Venmore, 30, was initially arrested in Millfield, Peterborough, on May 9 after being caught driving a Range Rover Evoque while disqualified and suspected of fraudulently insuring vehicles.

His then home address in West Town was searched following his arrest when police uncovered £6,000 in cash and about £6,400 worth of class A drugs including heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine.

Ashley Venmore (left) with the drugs and cash seized from his home. Photos: Cambridgeshire Police.

The same day he was charged with driving without insurance and driving while disqualified, resulting in him being given an eight-week suspended prison sentence and being made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work.

He was released on police bail in relation to drugs and fraud offences, but subsequent investigations found he had been taking out short-term insurance policies in his twin brother’s name and using his driving licence, knowing he would be unable to obtain insurance in his own name due to being disqualified.

Investigation into his finances revealed a vast disparity of money flowing through his bank accounts compared to his declared income from employment – more than £100,000 in excess of the declared income that had been credited to his accounts over the last two years.

Venmore, of Outfield, Bretton, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (23 November) where he was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs – heroin, crack cocaine and cocaine, ten counts of fraud by false representation – namely obtaining insurance policies in someone else’s name, possessing a false identity document – namely a driving licence in someone else’s name, and possession of criminal property – namely £6,000 in cash.

When sentencing, Judge Enright described Venmore as having a “significant role” in the dealing of class A drugs and that his remorse was “unconvincing”.

Detective Constable Andy MacDonald, who investigated, said: “Venmore was found to have a vast amount of money in his possession that he could not legitimately account for – through the role he played in the sale of class A drugs across Peterborough.