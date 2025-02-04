'Dangerous' Whittlesey paedophile who had hundreds of indecent images of children jailed for a decade

Robert Norman described as a ‘dangerous and prolific offender’ by police

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A paedophile who made more than 1,700 indecent images of children has been jailed for ten years.

Robert Norman, 41, was arrested by officers at his home in Drybread Road, Whittlesey, in January last year after police received information he had downloaded indecent images of children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers seized two Samsung mobile phones and a hard drive, which were found to contain 1,716 indecent images.

Robert Norman

The phones contained evidence Norman had been speaking sexually to whom he thought was a ten-year-old girl and passing her details to other potential sex offenders.

Norman had also breached a Sexual Harm Prevention Order - handed to him in 2015 following a conviction for indecent images of children - numerous times.

He had not informed officers about one of the Samsung mobile phones capable of accessing the internet, which was hidden under a pillowcase, and handed the other phone over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman also used the internet to speak with the girl and deleted the web history from all devices which was also a further breach of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

In addition, he failed to inform officers of new online usernames - a breach of his Sex Offender Register Notification Requirements.

On Friday (31 January), at Cambridge Crown Court, Norman was jailed, having pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, one count each of breaching notification requirements and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

DC Claire Cummings said: “Noman is a very dangerous prolific offender; he is a complete danger to children as well as the wider community and he has complete disregard for the law by continuously breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“I am pleased with the sentence which Norman received, this sends out a clear message that we will look to protect children and the vulnerable from harm.”