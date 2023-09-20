'Dangerous' Peterborough man who raped woman given 18 year jail sentence
A man who raped a woman in Peterborough has been jailed for 18 years.
Marek Woroniecki, 62, was found guilty of charges including two counts of rape, actual bodily harm, intentional strangulation, and assault by beating at Peterborough Crown Court in July.
On Friday (15 September) he was given an 18 year jail sentence at the same court. He will serve a minimum of 14 years before he is eligible for release.
Woroniecki, from Peterborough city centre, was also handed a life-long restraining order and a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).
The jury heard the police were called on New Year’s Day this year after a shopkeeper was approached by a distressed woman who had been attacked.
She had suffered severe bruising to her face - two black eyes, a split upper lip and bruising to her legs and arms.
Woroniecki was arrested and denied the offences but was convicted following trial.
DC Emma Curtis said: “Woroniecki traumatised his victim in the most horrendous way - he is clearly a very dangerous individual and I’m pleased he has been brought to justice.
“This trial was a testament to the courage and bravery of the victim’s unwavering commitment to getting justice despite the trauma she had gone through.”
If you or someone you love has been the victim of a serious sexual offence, there are support options available on Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s rape and sexual assault page.