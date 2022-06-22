‘Dangerous’ on the run drug dealer tried to hide gun in Peterborough hotel toilet

A Peterborough drug dealer who was on the run after being given a seven year jail sentence tried to hide a gun in a hotel toilet when police knocked on his door.

Luke Frederick, (32), was arrested at the Days Inn hotel, at Haddon Services, Peterborough, on March 20 by officers investigating an unrelated matter.

There was a stand-off between Frederick and armed police officers at his hotel room door, with Frederick saying “Listen, I’ve got something I shouldn’t have and I’ve put it in a safe place.”

Luke Frederick and items seized by police

He went on to tell officers “You know what I’ve got”, and, “I’ve got a handgun like you’ve got”, before telling them he had separated the items from his property and was going to open the door.

A search of the hotel room uncovered a self-loading handgun in two parts on the bed, as well as further parts of the gun in the toilet bowl, along with six bullets and a plastic bag containing about £16,500 worth of cocaine.

On a table in the bedroom was a zipped bag containing about £700 worth of cannabis.

Frederick, formerly of Crabtree in Paston, Peterborough, was also wanted by Leicestershire Police after going on the run following charges being made for drug offences.

Some of the items seized by police

In September last year, he was found guilty of conspiracy to supply cocaine and possession with intent to supply cannabis, in his absence.

He was sentenced on 24 September, again in his absence, to seven years in prison.

Yesterday (Tuesday 21 June) he was sentenced to an additional seven years in prison at Peterborough Crown Court, after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and cannabis, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without holding a licence.

Detective Constable Matthew Pope, who investigated, said: “Frederick’s luck had run out when we found him hiding out at a hotel.

Some of the items seized by police

“He is a dangerous man who is now spending many years in prison. Drugs bring misery to our communities, not only through the associated violence, but also anti-social behaviour.

“I would urge members of the public, who are the eyes and ears of our communities, to report information to us.”

Some of the items seized by police