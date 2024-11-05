Darwood Khan locked up for more than two years

A dangerous driver has been jailed for causing a collision that seriously injured a pedestrian.

Darwood Khan, 23, was driving a Volkswagen Golf in Searjeant Street, Peterborough, on 22 August 2022 when an officer driving a marked police car signalled for him to stop.

Khan ignored the request and sped off, narrowly avoiding a collision with a silver Mercedes and another Volkswagen at a junction.

He continued to drive at excessive speed, ignored a give way sign and crossed a junction without braking or slowing down.

Khan drove along Gladstone Street, approaching Searjeant Street again, when he used the wrong side of the road at the junction and collided with a Peugeot 307.

The collision forced the Peugeot onto the pavement and through a front garden, hitting a woman who was walking along the street.

Khan and another man got out of the car and ran from police, but he was arrested following a brief chase.

The woman, who was in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she received treatment for multiple fractures to her right leg.

Khan, of Upland Grove, Leeds, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On Friday (1 November) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for 28 months and disqualified from driving for three years and two months.

Sergeant Ian Leeson said: “Khan showed a complete disregard for the safety of others as he drove dangerously in a busy area full of other vehicles and pedestrians.

“Although the victim’s injuries were serious and long lasting, Khan could easily have killed someone that day with his totally irresponsible behaviour.”