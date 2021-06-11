‘Crash waiting to happen’ driver towing trailer full of helicopter parts stopped after being seen crawling along A1(M) at 35mph near Peterborough
Police stopped a driver who was spotted crawling along the A1(M) at Sawtry at just 35mph while towing a trailer full of helicopter parts.
Friday, 11th June 2021, 11:24 am
Updated
Friday, 11th June 2021, 1:04 pm
The driver was seen earlier this week.
A police spokesman said: “This very risky driver was stopped at Sawtry after loading his trailer up with a ‘heli’ of a lot of chopper parts and pootling along the A1m at 35mph
“He was made to remove the items before continuing his journey and was reported for a number of traffic offences.”