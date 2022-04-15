Crabtree murder investigation: Police make an arrest

Police attend the shooting at Crabtree, Paston.

Yesterday evening (April 14) a man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody at Skegness Police Station.

Police were called at 12.34am on Wednesday morning (April 13) to reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm the same day.

A post mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday (April 19).

Police are continuing to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area from local neighbourhood officers.