A murder investigation has been launched in Peterborough after a man was shot in the early hours of yesterday morning (Wednesday 13 April).

Police were called at 12.34am with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Paston.

Officers and paramedics attended the scene and 29-year-old Mihai Dobre, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was taken to hospital, however he was pronounced dead at 8.03pm last night.

Police attend shooting at Crabtree, Paston EMN-220413-114355009

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Tuesday (19 April).

Detective Inspector Richard Stott, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “While we have not yet made any arrests we are following up a number of leads, however I would appeal to the local community to get in touch with us if they have any information.

“I would like to reassure the community that these type of incidents are extremely rare in Cambridgeshire and we believe the wider public are not at any risk, although I understand it is extremely concerning.

“We have got family liaison officers who are supporting Mihai’s family at this very difficult time. We are working closely with neighbourhood teams and local investigative resources to provide additional, dedicated patrols in the area and are doing all we can to find those responsible.”