'Cowardly' Peterborough burglar used wheelie bin to steal thousands of pounds of renovation tools and equipment

A ‘cowardly’ burglar who targeted a house under renovation, stealing thousands of pounds of goods in a wheelie bin, has been jailed for three years.

Mohammed Nasarat, 31, approached the property in Green Lane, Peterborough, for the first time on 11 September last year.

But he was caught on CCTV – and DNA recovered from a coat he abandoned – and now he has been jailed.

Mohammed Nasarat

Huntingdon Crown Court heard how the two-story house was undergoing renovation and tools and equipment were stored inside the property as the work was being carried out.

Nasarat entered through back window

At 11.30pm, Nasarat was caught on CCTV taking a large bin from a communal area in Green Lane and wheeling it to the property.

Nasarat entered the house through a back window and stole £10,000 worth of items including floor tiles, doors, extractor fans, copper piping and worktop surfaces, which he put in the bin and wheeled away with.

Two days later, on the 13 September, Nasarat visited the house again, this time taking four radiators but leaving them outside the property.

He returned a few hours later, being dropped off in a silver Audi which parked up in a car park opposite the house, and went to pick up the radiators.

A witness saw Nasarat carrying the radiators from the property and challenged him. Nasarat stated he was “working on the house” but the witness knew this was a lie and took a video of him and contacted the homeowner.

The witness, a 44-year-old woman, followed Nasarat until he dropped the radiators and ran away towards Huntly Grove.

Nasarat discarded two of the radiators over the fence to the Thomas Walker medical centre on Princes Street, and the victim went to retrieve them.

DNA recovered from a coat

Also found with the two dumped radiators was a navy coat which was forensically recovered and showed DNA of Nasarat. He was later arrested on the 30 September.

Nasarat, of Henry Street, Peterborough, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary and was put on trial at Huntingdon Law Court. After a six-day trial, he was found guilty by a unanimous jury verdict and was sentenced to three years in prison.

‘Burglary is a priority for the force’

DC Matt Reed said: “Nasarat stole thousands of pounds worth of equipment which seriously hindered the progress of a house renovation, and he showed no remorse for the victim.

“The fact Nasarat pleaded not guilty, even after he was seen on CCTV footage, and by the witness, shows how cowardly he is, and I hope he takes the next three years to reflect on his actions in prison.

“I would like to thank the witness her help throughout the investigation. Her efforts were not missed as she was also commended by the judge for her public spirit and courage in confronting Nasarat at the scene.