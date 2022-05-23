A couple who were caught bringing more than £30,000 of cannabis into Cambridgeshire have been jailed.

Police investigating drug dealing in Peterborough received intelligence that a silver Ford S-MAX was coming into the county to deal drugs.

The car was found being driven in Cambridgeshire, by 29-year-old Gezim Ruci at about 3pm on 7 December.

Some of the drugs found by police

In the passenger seat was Ruci’s fiancée, 27-year-old Kleanida Asllani.

It was intercepted by officers in unmarked police cars and a search uncovered a holdall containing four large vacuum-packed bags of cannabis.

Between the pair, about £1,000 in cash was found, along with several mobile phones which showed clear evidence of drug dealing.

The cannabis was examined by a drugs expert and found to be worth up to about £37,000.

The drugs were found in a holdall in the back of the vehicle

Ruci, of Talbot Street, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, and Asllani, of no fixed address, were charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis, which they admitted in court.

Ruci was also charged with driving without a licence or insurance, which he also admitted.

The pair appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Friday 20 May) where Ruci was jailed for eight months, while Asllani was given 13 weeks.

PC Tristan Vert, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, said: “Drugs bring a whole host of issues to our communities, including violence and anti-social behaviour.