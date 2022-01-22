Council secures partial closure order on home after reports of drug dealing at address.

Following reports by residents, South Holland District Council, in partnership with Lincolnshire Police, has secured a Partial Closure Order for an address on Severn Road in Spalding.

The Order, awarded in court last month, was given after the council received reports that the property was being used for illegal activity, including drug dealing, with neighbours experiencing anti-social and abusive behaviour from those visiting the address.

There were concerns that the tenant of the property was being exploited by those committing these actions, which is what led the Council’s Community Safety team, with the assistance of Housing as well as the Police, to seek the three-month Order.

Police

This allows for the tenant to remain in the property, and for any key workers who need to visit in the course of their duties to access it. Anyone else visiting during this period will be committing an offence if they are found to have entered the home.

Councillor Gary Taylor, portfolio holder for communities and facilities, said: “I welcome this important decision by the Court, and would like to thank our council officers and those from the Police for their quick, pro-active action to help keep our residents safe while a long-term solution is found.