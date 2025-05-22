Cordon to remain in place for 'significant time' as human remains found in Wisbech

Partial human remains were discovered on Sunday (May 18).

A police cordon in Wisbech is expected to remain in place for a significant amount of time after partial human remains were discovered.

Police were called to Lynn Road on Walton Highway at 8.30am on Sunday (May 18) following reports that human bones had been found by a member of the public.

Officers are exploring a number of lines of enquiry and have said that they are keeping an open mind into the circumstances of how the bones came to be there and who they may belong to.

This will include assessing cases of missing people and relevant existing investigations.

Evaluation and identification of the bones is expected to take some time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Mark Tate added: “There is an extensive amount of work to be completed before we can give a definitive update, and I would ask you not to speculate during this time.

“You can expect to see officers at the location in the coming days as the investigation progresses.”