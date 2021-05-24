Convicted Peterborough sex offender jailed after breaching court order

Robert Walker, 54, was made subject to the order and placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he was sentenced for making and being in possession of indecent images of children last year.

A condition of Walker’s Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) stipulated he must notify officers within three days of owning any devices with internet access and it must have the capacity to retain his internet use and history.

On 8 December last year, officers made an unannounced visit to his home as part of a routine check on sex offenders in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Walker

A review of his phone found he had installed Snapchat which automatically deletes data after 24 hours.

He was found to have been on other social media sites messaging individuals in a sexual manner.

During the visit, Walker also disclosed to officers that he had bought an Xbox earlier in the day which he would create an account for.

Officers reminded Walker of his SHPO requirements and told him he must attend a police station within three days to notify officers of his new username.

By 13 December, Walker had failed to disclose this information so he was arrested at his home where he was also found in possession of another secret phone which he had failed to notify officers about.

Walker, of Eastfield Road, Peterborough admitted to two counts of breaching a SHPO and failing to comply with the Sex Offenders Register.

He was sentenced to two years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (21 May).

DC Sian Thomas said: “Walker knew full well the conditions imposed upon him yet he repeatedly broke the terms of the court order.