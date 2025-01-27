Convicted murderer who left prison officer at Cambridgeshire's HMP Whitemoor with bleed on brain after attack has prison sentence extended

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jordan Crowley was jailed for 34 years after being part of a gang who stabbed a man to death in Northampton in 2019

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A convicted murderer who attacked a prison officer and left him with a bleed on his brain has had his sentence extended.

Jordan Crowley, 26, was let out of his cell to see a nurse at HMP Whitemoor, in Fenland, on 14 March on the condition he would return straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

About 20 minutes later the prison officer spotted Crowley in the gym and told him to return to his cell.

Jordan Crowley

When Crowley refused, the officer tried to reason with him but without warning, Crowley punched him, causing him to fall to the floor and hit his head.

Other officers sprayed Crowley with PAVA and he was led away.

The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and then transferred to Addenbrookes Hospital, in Cambridge, where it was established he had suffered a bleed on his brain. He underwent surgery and remained in hospital for three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crowley, previously of Duston, Northampton, admitted grievous bodily harm without intent.

Last week (23 January) at Peterborough Crown Court he was jailed for an additional 32 months, to be served after his existing sentence.

In February 2019 Crowley was part of a gang which stabbed a man to death in Northampton. He was jailed for a minimum of 34 years later that year.

DC Emma Purser said: “The prison officer was acting professionally and trying to reason with Crowley, when he suddenly launched this completely unwarranted attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The victim required surgery and an extended course of treatment in hospital, before having to return due to complications. The attack has had a long-lasting impact on him.

“Without the swift actions of his colleagues at HMP Whitemoor this assault could have been fatal. Their care in the aftermath of the incident was vital to the victim’s recovery and without them things could have been even worse.

“Prison officers do a difficult job in incredibly challenging circumstances. To be attacked like this is completely unacceptable.

“I’m pleased Crowley has now faced justice for his actions.”