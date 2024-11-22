Convicted killer attacked HMP Whitemoor prison officer in row over food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabio Serrano has jail sentence extended by two and a half years

A convicted killer who attacked a prison officer in a row over food has had his sentence extended.

Fabio Serrano, 24, who was serving a life sentence for manslaughter in 2018, attacked the officer at Whitemoor Prison, in March, at about 4pm on Saturday, 30 October 2021.

The prison officer had been serving evening meals to the prisoners and opened the door to Serrano’s cell.

Fabio Serrano attacked the officer at HMP Whitemoor

Serrano claimed his food had been contaminated and approached the officer with a wire wrapped around his right hand.

He punched the officer in the chin and continued to throw punches.

The prison officer was taken to hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

On Thursday (21 October), at Cambridge Crown Court, Serrano, of HMP Wood Hill, Milton Keynes, was jailed for 30 months, having pleaded guilty to actual bodily harm.

He was also found guilty of two counts of unauthorised possession in prison of an offensive weapon.

DC Emma Purser said: “Serrano is an incredibly dangerous criminal who has previously assaulted prison officers so it’s good news his sentence has been extended.”