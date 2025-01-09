Convicted drink driver jailed after crashing into bus shelter in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

His vehicle ploughed into the bus shelter in the early hours of January 5

A convicted drink driver has been jailed after getting behind the wheel again while over the limit and crashing into a bus shelter.

A Cambs Police spokesperson explained: “Harpreet Brar, 27, lost control of his BMW and ploughed into the bus shelter near Ralph Butcher Causeway, Kings Dyke, Whittlesey, in the early hours of Sunday (5 January).

“He left the scene but returned when emergency services arrived and claimed he had been a passenger.

Police photos showing the aftermath of the crash.

“However, he failed a roadside breath test and was taken into custody where he blew 61 – the legal limit being 35.

“Checks found that Brar, of Violet Avenue, Whittlesey, had been banned from driving for three years in August last year for drink driving.”

On Monday (6 January) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court, he was jailed for eight weeks after admitting driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and drink driving. He has also been banned from driving for a further three years and four weeks, until February 2028.

PC Adam Banks, who investigated, said: “Brar tried to avoid being caught by claiming he was a passenger, but a closer inspection of the inside of the car indicated otherwise.

“He knowingly got behind the wheel during bad weather and while intoxicated, and it is fortunate that no harm was caused to himself or other road users.”

The force operates a dedicated, confidential hotline – 0800 032 0845 – which is available 24/7 and allows the reporting of those believed to be driving under the influence.