'Controlling' Peterborough man who sexually abused teenage girl for four years is jailed

A Peterborough man who sexually abused a teenager for four years has been jailed

Simon Bowyer, 41, of Medeswell, Orton Malborne, was found guilty of eight counts of sexual activity with a female aged 13 to 17 at Cambridge Crown Court on March 23.

The court heard how Bowyer abused the victim between 2013 and 2017 when she was aged between 12 and 17.

In September last year the victim disclosed the abuse to a friend and a relative and police were called.

Today, Thursday April 26, Bowyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He was also given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Detective Constable Fiona Bagshaw said: “The victim showed great courage to come forward and disclose this abuse, and to follow it through the whole court process. The suspect controlled the victim in a number of aspects of her life and threatened to harm himself, making the victim feel a huge guilt.”

If you are concerned about a child who may be being abused, please call police on 101 or in an emergency call 999. For information on spotting the signs of child abuse, visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection