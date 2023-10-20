Concern raised over mental health of inmates at HMP Peterborough - as some prisoners go without medication for weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new report into conditions at HMP Peterborough has highlighted serious concerns over the number of prisoners showing signs of acute mental illness.

The report from the Independent Monitoring Board (IMB) at the privately run jail highlighted a number of areas of concern, saying ‘If these individuals had been diverted into appropriate healthcare provision under the Mental Health Act, their treatment is likely to have been considerably more humane than a prison can provide.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which looked into both the male and the female wings at the prison, also said that some prisoners went days, or in some cases weeks, without their prescribed medication.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HMP Peterborough

The report said prison staff have no mental health training, and although support is provided by on-site mental health professionals, treatment options that would be available in mental health facilities are lacking.

IMB Peterborough Vice-Chair, Steve Boast, said: “We are particularly concerned about the number of prisoners who have been sent to HMP Peterborough while showing symptoms of severe mental illness.

"We have asked that the Prisons' Minister work with the Department of Health and Social Care to ensure those with serious mental health issues in the criminal justice system are directed to a more appropriate pathway, and that action is taken to prevent prisons being deemed a place of safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The prison management and staff, however, have done their absolute best to improve outcomes for these prisoners, despite the challenges presented to them. We particularly commend the front-line officers who deal with these individuals in extreme crisis on a day-to-day basis.”

Positives highlighted in the report include the fact that the prison provides a structured and fair regime, and prisoners have been observed being treated with respect, care, and compassion, and strong support was seen being given to prisoners who intentionally injure themselves.

The report also said that violence is assertively managed by prison staff.