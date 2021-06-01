Concern over number of robberies involving e-scooters in Peterborough

The robberies have involved people riding the scooters as both culprits and victims, with eight incidents in the city since February. There have also been a further two in Wisbech.

Now police are urging people to be aware of the law around e-scooters. A police spokesman said; “With e-scooters increasing in popularity, we want to remind people of the law around their use, but also urge people to be aware of their surroundings in general and remain vigilant when out and about.

“Advice on how to stay safe can be found on our website along with information about the current law on use of e-scooters.”

E-scooters

The incidents reporter to police in Peterborough are:

On February 2 on Eastfield Road, when an e-scooter was stolen.

On February 25 on River Lane when there was an unsuccessful attempt to steal an e-scooter.

On February 25 on Star Road when an e-scooter was stolen.

On March 28 on Moreley Way when there was an unsuccessful attempt to steal an e-scooter

On March 31 on Eastfield Road when an e-scooter was stolen.

On April 2 at Queensgate Bus Station when robbery suspects were seen on e-scooters

On May 14 at Bretton Water Park when there was an unsuccessful attempt to steal an e-scooter.

The incidents in Wisbech happened on April 27 in Nofolk Street when an e-scooter was stolen, and on May 5 in Harecroft Road, when robbery suspects were seen on an e-scooter.

Police are warning people that it is illegal to ride e-scooters in a number of situations:

It is illegal to rise an e-scooter on a public road without complying with a number of legal requirements including insurance; conformity with technical standards and standards of use; payment of vehicle tax, licensing, and registration; driver testing and licensing; and the use of relevant safety equipment

Some of the same restrictions set out above apply to other spaces which are accessible to the public, such as car parks, public squares which are not restricted to pedestrian use, privately-owned roads, industrial estates, and university campuses.

It is illegal to rise them in spaces set aside for use by pedestrians, cyclists, and horse-riders; this includes on pavements, in cycle lanes and on bridleways or restricted byways. On a pavement, there are special legal exceptions for mobility scooters and wheelchairs

It is legal to use them on private land with the land owner’s permission or as part of a government trial.

For more information about the law surrounding e-scooters visit https://bit.ly/3vqA2ct

For advice on how to stay safe, visit https://bit.ly/3oR5Ch2