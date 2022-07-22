Two men have been arrested and several kilogrammes of cocaine seized after police warrants in Peterborough and Northamptonshire on Wednesday (20 July).

A 46-year-old man from Thrapston and a 31-year-old man from Peterborough were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs after warrants were carried out in Halford Street, Thrapston and Vere Road, Peterborough.

Several kilogrammes of cocaine were seized from the property in Thrapston.

The quantity of drugs seized from a home in Thrapston, Northamptonshire.

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit, said: “The supply of Class A drugs is a key priority for ERSOU and we’re pleased to have removed such a significant quantity of cocaine from the streets.”

“We will continue to use our range of specialist tactics to tackle cross border serious and organised crime.”