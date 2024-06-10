Cocaine and cannabis dealer is jailed for more than four years
A drug dealer has been jailed after police spotted his car and later searched his home.
Neighbourhood officers were on patrol in Huntington on February 26 when they spotted a blue Audi, which they said they “knew was linked to drug dealing”, parked up in Ambury Road.
Inside they found 23-year-old Kesti Disha along with cannabis, cocaine and mobile phones.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “Officers then searched his home in Saunders Close where they found further cannabis, cocaine and drug paraphernalia as well as 142 cannabis plants growing in the loft.
“In total the team seized cannabis worth up to £1,400, cocaine worth £820 and the cannabis plants with a street value of up to £119,000.”
At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (June 6) Disha was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and cannabis and production of cannabis.
Besjan Disha, 27, of Saunders Close, Huntingdon, who was also found in the property with the cannabis was sentenced to nine months, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to production of cannabis. He must also carry out 150 hours unpaid work.
PC Chester Lewis, from the Huntingdon neighbourhood team, commented: “Thanks to the proactive stop of this vehicle, we’ve removed a significant amount of drugs from the streets of Huntingdonshire and put another drug dealer behind bars.
“We urge members of the public to continue being the eyes and ears of our communities and report suspicious activity around drug dealing to us.”