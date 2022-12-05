November 23

Dean Luke (40) of Clarkson Avenue, Cowbit

Guilty plea to travelling on a train using a fraudulent e-ticket

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Guilty plea to possession of cannabis

Fined £80, compensation £127, costs £85, victim surcharge £34

Cian McCluskey (27) of Ashcroft Gardens, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath

Fined £320, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £100. Disqualified from driving for 18 months

James Braines (40) of Fabian Grove, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Suzanne German (61) of Abbey Road, Cambridge

Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)

Guilty plea to speeding

Fined £257, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for three months

Alan Scott (61) of Carron Drive, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £140, victim surcharge £56, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months

Daniel Carter (37) of Driffield Way, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a car in Saxxon Road

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £382

Mircea Vlad, of Clarence Road, Peterborough

Found guilty of abandoning a car in Gladstone Street car park

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £382

Paul Melody (52) of Bartholomew Square, London

Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £666, victim surcharge £266, costs £90. Four points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family

F&T Goodwin Ltd, of Weedon Road Industrial Estate, Northampton

Guilty plea to attaching a standpipe to a resource main vested in a water undertaker

Fined £660, victim surcharge £67, costs £3,660

Jordan Payne (24) of Whaddon Way, Bletchley

Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 60mph zone)

Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £90. Six points on licence

November 28

Scarlett Harvey (31) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £241 from M&S)

Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 months, Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days

William Fury (41) of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry

Guilty plea to breach of a domestic violence protection order

Fined £50

November 30

Martin Reedman (54) of Leverington Common, Leverington

Found guilty of persistently making use of a public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another