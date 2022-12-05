Clothing theft, abandoned cars and fake train tickets – Peterborough Magistrates' Court sentencing results revealed
Results of sentencing hearings at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court
November 23
Dean Luke (40) of Clarkson Avenue, Cowbit
Guilty plea to travelling on a train using a fraudulent e-ticket
Guilty plea to possession of cannabis
Fined £80, compensation £127, costs £85, victim surcharge £34
Cian McCluskey (27) of Ashcroft Gardens, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of breath
Fined £320, victim surcharge £34, costs £85, compensation £100. Disqualified from driving for 18 months
James Braines (40) of Fabian Grove, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (47mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £266, victim surcharge £34, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Suzanne German (61) of Abbey Road, Cambridge
Guilty plea to speeding (36mph in a 30mph zone)
Guilty plea to speeding
Fined £257, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for three months
Alan Scott (61) of Carron Drive, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (80mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £140, victim surcharge £56, costs £90. Disqualified from driving for six months
Daniel Carter (37) of Driffield Way, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a car in Saxxon Road
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £382
Mircea Vlad, of Clarence Road, Peterborough
Found guilty of abandoning a car in Gladstone Street car park
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £382
Paul Melody (52) of Bartholomew Square, London
Guilty plea to speeding (69mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £666, victim surcharge £266, costs £90. Four points on licence – no totting disqualification – impact on family
F&T Goodwin Ltd, of Weedon Road Industrial Estate, Northampton
Guilty plea to attaching a standpipe to a resource main vested in a water undertaker
Fined £660, victim surcharge £67, costs £3,660
Jordan Payne (24) of Whaddon Way, Bletchley
Guilty of speeding (100mph in a 60mph zone)
Fined £666, victim surcharge £67, costs £90. Six points on licence
November 28
Scarlett Harvey (31) of Eastern Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of clothing (value £241 from M&S)
Jailed for eight weeks, suspended for 12 months. Drug Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 12 months, Mental Health Treatment Requirement for 12 months, Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days
William Fury (41) of Mile Tree Lane, Coventry
Guilty plea to breach of a domestic violence protection order
Fined £50
November 30
Martin Reedman (54) of Leverington Common, Leverington
Found guilty of persistently making use of a public communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety to another
Fined £120, victim surcharge £34, costs £360