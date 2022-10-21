Class A drugs found in Lincoln Road shop as police launch operation to tackle organised crime in Peterborough

Police found drugs in a city shop as a crackdown was launched on organised crime in the city.

A joint operation between His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and police saw nine shops visited in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield and London Road on Wednesday.

Class A drugs were found at one of the shops in Lincoln Road resulting in a 44-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has since been released from custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Some of the drugs found by officers

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from the eastern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The operation was held as a joint response to tackle organised criminality in the Millfield area of Peterborough.