News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Class A drugs found in Lincoln Road shop as police launch operation to tackle organised crime in Peterborough

Man arrested on suspicion of being concerned in supply of drugs in city

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police found drugs in a city shop as a crackdown was launched on organised crime in the city.

A joint operation between His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and police saw nine shops visited in the Lincoln Road area of Millfield and London Road on Wednesday.

Class A drugs were found at one of the shops in Lincoln Road resulting in a 44-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He has since been released from custody under investigation while further enquiries are carried out.

Some of the drugs found by officers

Most Popular

Sergeant Sarah Phillips, from the eastern Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The operation was held as a joint response to tackle organised criminality in the Millfield area of Peterborough.

“We will continue to work with partner agencies to disrupt criminal activity taking place and posing a threat to our communities.”.

MillfieldLondon RoadPeterborough