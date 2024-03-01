Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A class A drug dealer who tried to get rid of a ‘deal line’ mobile phone as he ran from police has been jailed.

Enrikas Balsys, 20, was arrested by the Neighbourhood Support Team in Gilpin Street, Millfield, on December 18, 2023.

The plain-clothed officers were in the area when they spotted a group of known drug-users approach Balsys.

Upon seeing them, Balsys appeared to alert the group and made a run for it, dismantling a ‘burner’ phone and throwing it under a car.

One officer gave chase and caught up with Balsys, who was detained for a search – no drugs were found on him, however the discarded phone was recovered and found to contain records of calls from known drug users, as well as bulk messaging relating to class A drug dealing.

Balsys, of Gladstone Street, Millfield, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday(February 29) where he was sentenced to two years and three months in prison after previously admitting being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine.

Detective Constable James Walker-Harrison, who investigated, said: “This case just goes to show that you don’t need to be caught with drugs on you to be convicted of drug dealing.