City burglar jailed after pinching clothes from washing line - as she targeted same home THREE times in just two days
A brazen burglar who stole clothing from a washing line, power tools and a bicycle from the same property over two days has been jailed for 12 months.
Amelia Wykes first targeted the property in Millfield, Peterborough, at about 6.10am on 23 August, when she was caught on CCTV taking a bicycle and propping it against a brick wall.
Wykes, 30, re-entered the property minutes later and made off on the £800 bike and the box of power tools.
Two days later, Wykes, of no fixed abode, returned and brazenly removed about £50 worth of clothing, including a sun dress, from the washing line.
A few hours later she returned for a third time on the stolen bicycle and attempted to open the door, but found it locked.
The victim was at home and chased her away before officers arrested her later that day.
Wykes appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court last week where she was jailed after pleading guilty to burglary, attempted burglary and theft. She was also ordered to pay £850 compensation.
Detective Constable Joshua Crown, who investigated, said “Wykes was brazen in her crimes and continued to target the same victim over the course of a few days.
“Burglary can have a devastating impact on victims, which is why tackling it is one of our priorities and we will continue to work hard every day to bring offenders before the courts.”